Disney India announces theatrical release slate for 2021-2022

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Disney India, on Tuesday, has announced the theatrical release slate for 2021-2022.



Kickstarting with Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' on November 5, 2021, the rest of the films are slated to release in 2022.

The 2022 lineup of films includes -- 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness' on March 25, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' on May 6, 'Lighyear' on June 17, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on July 8, 'Blade' on October 7, 'The Marvels' on November 11 and 'Avatar 2' on December 16.

'Eternals' will be releasing this Diwali in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, this 26th Marvel movie welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos. (ANI)

