The streaming service has gained more than three million subscribers since March, which was the last time subscriber details were shared.

San Francisco, May 14 (IANS) Disney's video-on-demand streaming service Disney+ now has more than 103 million global paid subscribers, the company said in its Q2 earnings report.

In April 2020, Disney+ had just 33 million subscribers, so the service's growth has been astronomical, exceeding all expectations in the year and a half since launch, MacRumors reported.

When Disney+ first debuted, the company said that it wanted to hit 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, a milestone it reached before the end of 2020, the report said.

Disney now expects to have 230 to 260 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, which will see Disney+ surpassing Netflix.

At the current time, Netflix has 207 million subscribers and Hulu has 41.6 million subscribers.

Disney+ launched at the same time as Apple TV+, but it has grown much more rapidly given the available back catalog of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content.

Going forward, Disney has set a target of more than 100 new titles per year across Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Apple has never provided details on aCEApple TV+aCE subscribers so there's no direct comparison to be made, but Apple's subscriber numbers are nowhere near Disney's because Apple still has many people who are on free trials that have been continually extended, the report said.

--IANS

vc/in