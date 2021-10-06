Disney pauses Princess Concert tour due to Covid concerns

New York, Oct 6 (IANS) The upcoming Disney Princess Concert tour has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19, Disney Concerts announced Tuesday in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram, reports Billboard.com.

"Out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families, Disney Princess - The Concert shows scheduled to take place between Nov. 1 and Dec. 12, 2021 are being rescheduled to 2022," the statement read. "Shows scheduled between Feb. 1 and April 16, 2022 remain as planned."