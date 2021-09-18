Divya Agarwal wins 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Divya won the 'Bigg Boss OTT' trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.During her stint on the Karan Johar-hosted show, Divya has entertained the audience a lot, especially with her fights with her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who quit the race with a cash prize and promise that he will be seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'.Netizens have spammed social media with congratulatory wishes for Divya."Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15," actor and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan tweeted."Congratulations @Divyakitweet very well deserved... akele rahi par tooti nahi aur kar dikhaya... so so proud of you @VootSelect #biggbossottwinner," actor Kamya Punjabi wrote on Twitter.For the unversed, Divya had earlier won the first season of 'Ace of Space' reality show. She is currently dating 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood. (ANI)