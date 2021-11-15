Divya Gopinath marries director Jubith Namradath

Actress Divya Gopinath married Aabhasam director Jubith Namradath. The two had met during the shooting of the movie, in which she did an important role.
“We met for the first time during the journey in the bus called Democracy Travels. We became close… The journey continues… Thanks a lot to those who shared wishes in person and through messages,” wrote Divya sharing the picture.
Divya was active in theatre before making her debut in movies. Rajeev Ravi’s Kammattippadam was her debut movie. She has acted in movies like Ayal Sasi, Virus and Irattajeevitham. Jubith has done short films and documentaries before making his debut as a director with Aabhasam.