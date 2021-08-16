Divya, Shamita in catfight on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

The show started with him bashing Divya on her commenting that "I don't need 'Bigg Boss' in my career" to which Karan was furious and said "Tell me, Divya ma'am, if you don't need the show, why are you here? This is 'Bigg Boss' house, there is no party. You all are playing a game, let's get that straight."

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Host Karan Johar lost his cool on housemates Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty on an episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After a never-ending argument with the host, Divya emotionally broke down and was seen fighting with Shamita Shetty.

At another moment, when Shamita said, "I really don't care", Karan didn't spare her a lashing either. He blasted her saying "I will not care about you if you don't care about yourself and the show." Shamita was later seen wiping away her tears.

Interestingly, Shamita and Divya, who were thought to be on good terms with each other initially, have been taking off on each other in the last couple of days. It all started when Divya called Shamita "bossy", to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth."

Divya also accused Shamita of taking her screen time and asserted that she didn't like her diplomacy. Shamita seemed to prefer to hold off the fight for now as she told Divya, "I don't wish to talk to you."

The twists and turns in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house seem to be getting interesting by the day.

