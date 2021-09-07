Divyanka thanks Rohit Shetty for what she learnt on 'KKK 11'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi has recently been praised for her amazing stunts and winning the ticket to the finale in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

After receiving all the accolades from her fans, now the actress took to her social media and posted her picture with the host of 'KKK 11' Rohit Shetty and wrote a sweet message giving him thanks for all the lessons she learnt from him. She also mentioned that because of being an introvert, at certain times she is reluctant in having a conversation with him.