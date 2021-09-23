Diwali2021 releases will be firmed up only after Pooja holidays!

After theatres reopened non of the releases except for Kodiyil Oruvan to a certain extent brought in viewers. And added to that there is a 50% capacity restriction in theatres, which is likely to be withdrawn by the state government, once COVID cases come down.

While Sun Pictures have clearly announced that their Superstar Rajinikanth biggie Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4 for the Diwali holidays, there are doubts whether audiences will come back to theatres.

Many Tamil films like Vikram'sand Silambarasan TR'sare eyeing the Diwali release date as they feel that the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer will be postponed. Forthe challenge is that most of the lucrative overseas markets like Malaysia, Europe, UK and the USA are not fully operational. And Maharashtra, Kerala in India domestic market is yet to open.

For Rajinikanth, overseas is a lucrative market, he has a strong foothold in Malaysia, Singapore, USA, UAE, UK but the big question is will all these markets open before Diwali? Directed by Siva, Annaatthe has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish in pivotal character roles.

But for actors like Silambarasan TR (Maanaadu), Vikram and Dhruv (Mahaan), and Vishal and Arya (Enemy), Tamil Nadu and the rest of India are the primary markets so, they can release their films for Diwali. Anyway the final Diwali line up will be firmed up only after Pooja holidays, when Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor (Oct 9) and Arya's Sundar C directed Aranmanai 3 (Oct 15) releases. When these big films hit the screens, will it be 100% theatre capacity? The crucial factor will be how big these films open that will determine the Diwali releases!