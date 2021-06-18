DJ Khaled, DaBaby, H.E.R, more set to perform at 2021 BET awards

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tyler the Creator, Migos, Andra Day, DaBaby and more, are among the list of performers that BET announced on Thursday, for its annual award ceremony.



The awards ceremony to be hosted by Taraji P. Henson will also see artists like City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo!.

According to People magazine, along with those on the star-studded list, rising stars- Tone Stith and Bree Runway will also perform at the award show, scheduled to take place on June 27.

"As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments. Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence," Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a press release.

BET's last year's show, which took place June 28, 2020, with a mix of in-studio host Amanda Seales and pre-produced music performances, was the No. 1 cable awards show among adults 18-49 in the 2020 broadcast season.

Speaking about this year, Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET will oversee the 2021 BET Awards and serve as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Queen Latifah is set to be honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the big night.

Among the artists with the most nods this year are DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind are Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods.

Stallion is up for best female hip hop artist, video of the year for 'WAP', and album of the year, among other nods. DaBaby is in the running for best male hip hop artist, the album of the year and is recognised in four best collaboration tracks for his features alongside Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

The awards ceremony is expected to return with a live audience. The network is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

