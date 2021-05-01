DJ Khaled releases new hip hop album 'Khaled Khaled'

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) DJ Khaled released his new hip Hop album titled "Khaled Khaled". This is his twelfth full-length album. Khaled posted the cover of his album on Twitter while announcing the launch.

"I like who I've become. Palms up together #KHALEDKHALED OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS! SUMMER STARTS NOW Sun with face THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY! I DO THIS FOR YOU, FAN LUV ENJOY -- Khaled Khaled," the musician posted on Twitter.