'Djibouti' gets clean U, release on Dec 31

Director S J Sinu’s Djibouti has been cleared by the Censor board with a clean U certificate. Produced by Jobi P Sam, Djibouti will release on Dec 31.
Amith Chakkalakkal, Dileesh Pothen, Shagun Jaiswal, Anjali Nair and Jacob Gregory include the cast.
Djibouti has story by S J Sinu and script by Afsal Abdul Latheef and S J Sinu. T D Sreenivas is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is the music director.
The movie completed the shooting in Idukki. During the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown, the team was shooting in Djibouti and was unable to return to India. The cast and crew could come back after a month only.