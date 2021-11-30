'Djibouti' gets clean U, release on Dec 31

Director S J Sinu’s Djibouti has been cleared by the Censor board with a clean U certificate. Produced by Jobi P Sam, Djibouti will release on Dec 31.

Amith Chakkalakkal, Dileesh Pothen, Shagun Jaiswal, Anjali Nair and Jacob Gregory include the cast.

Djibouti has story by S J Sinu and script by Afsal Abdul Latheef and S J Sinu. T D Sreenivas is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is the music director.