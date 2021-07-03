DMA challenges Ramdev's plea against FIRs in SC, calls him bizman clad as 'yoga guru'

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has moved the Supreme Court against yoga guru Ramdevs plea seeking a stay on the proceedings against him in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DMA has called Ramdev a "businessman clad as a ‘yog guru'" and claimed that he does not have any degree or licence to practice Ayurveda and prescribe medicines.

The medical body contended that Ramdev has insulted allopathy and "instigated" people to disregard Covid vaccines and treatment protocols.

On June 30, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had asked Ramdev to bring on record original version of his statement allegedly made against the use of allopathic medicine for treating Covid patients.

The DMA claimed that Patanjali has earned over Rs 1,000 crore by selling Coronil kits, which were not approved by the medical bodies.

"While the entire medical fraternity of the country was fighting the deadly pandemic in unity and were trying to educate the public about the Covid vaccines and correct course of treatment, Ramdev, shockingly, started a false propaganda against Covid vaccines and the treatment protocol for coronavirus with the mala fide intent to promote the sale of products, namely the Coronil kit," said the plea seeking to intervene as a party, which was filed through lawyer Ashish Kothari.

The plea contended that Ramdev referred the modern medical system i.e. allopathic science as "Tamasha" and "Stupid Science".

The plea added that Ramdev made comments that the doctors who are treating Covid patients don't know anything and claimed that even without a degree, he is a better doctor than the qualified doctors.

"By insulting allopathy and allopathic doctors, Ramdev attempted to create a false narrative that ayurveda is a better science than allopathic science and instigated people to disregard ‘allopathic' vaccines and Covid treatment protocols issued by the Central government," the plea added.

The plea contended that Ramdev's intent was to create artificial rivalry between allopathy and ayurveda, and he wanted to cast a doubt in the minds of the people against the effectiveness of Covid vaccines and treatment protocols.

The doctors' body alleged that it was a methodology to encourage people to buy Coronil Kit, which he (Ramdev) falsely propagated as ‘Ayurvedic preparations'.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the Indian Medical Association have lodged complaints against Ramdev, alleging that his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the Covid control mechanism.

Ramdev, in his plea, has sought the clubbing of the FIRs in Patna and Raipur and urged the top court that a single FIR should be there in Delhi.

--IANS

ss/arm