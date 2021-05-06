DMX says he thanks 'God for every moment' in last interview before death

Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): TV One will be sharing a glimpse of DMX's last recorded interview for the network's upcoming special about the late American rapper and songwriter.



According to People magazine, last month TV One announced an exclusive special episode of 'Uncensored' which will feature the 'Ruff Ryder's Anthem' rapper looking back on his life and legacy.

In a preview clip for the episode released on Tuesday, a spotlit DMX speaks about being grateful for helping to launch a music industry "movement" and for "every moment" of his life.

The rapper said in the clip "I'm going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment. It's those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are."

In an April 30 Twitter post announcing the special episode, TV One had said that the interview with DMX ( Earl Simmons) took place just three weeks before his passing and is confirmed to be his final and most transparent to date.

The iconic artist suffered a heart attack on April 2, leaving him in the hospital on life support. He died April 9 at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital in New York.

The rapper and actor was honoured on April 24 with a public memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The event was live-streamed on YouTube across the world.

As per People magazine, Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir performed at the memorial before being joined on stage with DMX's family, including his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and the late artist's children. (ANI)

