DMX's family speaks out about his 'serious health issues'

As per People magazine, the family of the 50-year-old rapper said, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."DMX is currently in a "vegetative state," his manager, Nakia Walker, said to The New York Times on Sunday. "We're just praying," Walker said, noting that some of his family members have been allowed to visit him in the hospital.Walker also told Buzzfeed News that DMX is "still in the same condition -- in a vegetative state, with lung and brain failure and no brain activity.""He is truly an amazing person. He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn't help making you feel good in his presence," the artist's attorney Murray Richman said of his client of 25 years to the Times.Richman acknowledged that his client has lived a "difficult life," adding, "He expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way. He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded."Richman previously confirmed that DMX was admitted to the ICU after a heart attack, and he had to be resuscitated and put on life support, according to NBC News. The lawyer did not know what caused the heart attack, and he was unable to confirm TMZ's report about an alleged drug overdose."Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the rapper's family said in a statement to TMZ."The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl," the statement continued.The statement further stated, "Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."DMX has received an outpouring of support from friends, including Eminem, Rick Ross and Eric B. Some of his fans have also shown up outside his hospital to wish him well.The star has been open about his struggles with drug addiction in the past. He cancelled a series of performances in 2017 to reenter a rehabilitation facility, according to Rolling Stone."It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer," his manager Pat Gallo said in a statement at the time.DMX had another stint in rehab in 2019 after he served a prison sentence for tax evasion. (ANI)