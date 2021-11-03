'Doctor' 100 crores at the BO: Director Nelson thanks everyone 

Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of the recent Tamil blockbuster Doctor has thanked everyone for the massive success of the film. On Tuesday, the film's producer KJR Studios' Rajesh has confirmed that Doctor has grossed more than 100 crores in theaters.

"Today, DOCTOR crosses 100 CRORES in theatres. Heartfelt Thanks to everyone for making it a huge success!Thank you Sivakarthikeyan for believing in DOCTOR. as a producer, as an actor and as a friend.Thank you Anirudh for being a constant support.Thank you Priyanka Mohan,Vinay,Yogibabu, Milind Soman, Redin Kingsley, Archana,llavarasu,Deepa,Sunil,Siva, Bjorn, Rajiv Lakshman,Raghu Ram for being a Family right from the start. & Thank You Arun Alexander, We miss you.

