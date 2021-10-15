'Doctor' and 'Aranmanai 3' bring cheer to the box office!

Despite the new release Aranmanai 3, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor refuses to slow down at the box office. Doctor has breached the 30cr gross mark at the box office and continues to gross nearly 4 crores on the weekdays. Trade sources say that the film has a bright chance to gross 50 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Meanwhile, Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 has also opened well in Tamil Nadu with solid bookings. The trend for the horror-comedy looks positive till the weekend.
Theater owners are now super happy with the box office performance of these two films and after a long time, movie halls are packed with the audiences in Tamil Nadu.
Sources also say that from Diwali, the Tamil Nadu Government is likely to allow 100% occupancy for theaters in the state.