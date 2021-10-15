'Doctor' and 'Aranmanai 3' bring cheer to the box office!

Despite the new release Aranmanai 3 , Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor refuses to slow down at the box office. Doctor has breached the 30cr gross mark at the box office and continues to gross nearly 4 crores on the weekdays. Trade sources say that the film has a bright chance to gross 50 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Meanwhile, Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 has also opened well in Tamil Nadu with solid bookings. The trend for the horror-comedy looks positive till the weekend.

Theater owners are now super happy with the box office performance of these two films and after a long time, movie halls are packed with the audiences in Tamil Nadu.

Sources also say that from Diwali, the Tamil Nadu Government is likely to allow 100% occupancy for theaters in the state.