'Doctor' enters into Global Top 10 List, Siva feels upbeat!

The only regional-Tamil film in the global list for the past 2 weeks. Also, it is the third most viewed film in India over the last 2 weeks. Thanks to all for this tremendous response & love", tweeted Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Sivakarthikeyan's recent theatrical blockbuster Doctor has also entered into the Global Top 10 List. "#Doctor enters the @netflix Global Top 10 List.

Excited with this amazing feat, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted: "This is Massive. The trust we had in each other made this possible. Thanks to @Nelsondilpkumar an @anirudhofficial sir & entire team for making this phenomenal success possible.. #Doctor wil remain close to my heart..Thank U & love U all".

Produced by SK Productions and KJR Studios, Nelson Dilipkumar has directed the film and Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music.