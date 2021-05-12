'Doctor' team updates about the release date!

Sivakarthikeyan's comedy action thriller Doctor was supposed to release on March 26 but the film's producer Rajesh of KJR Studios had sent out a statement saying he is pushing the release due to elections and the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Today morning, a section of media has reported that as KJR Studios unfollowed hero Sivakarthikeyan, director Nelson, and music composer Anirudh on Twitter, and there is some issue within the team.

In his clarification statement, Rajesh said: "You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor every day. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial & material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release! Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand.... At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand & oblige. Stay home, take care of your family, respect the regulations. We as a country need to recover to rejoice a release".

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Vinay Rai is said to be playing the baddie while Yogi Babu and Archana are also playing pivotal characters in Doctor.



