'Doctor' trailer from tomorrow, to also release in Telugu!

The trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor is all set to release tomorrow. In the new poster, Sivakarthikeyan also carries a gun but with a doctor's outfit. Sources say that Doctor is about how an army doctor unmasks the organ trafficking mafia.
Produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Doctor will also be releasing in Telugu along with the Tamil version on October 9 in theaters.
Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is the director of Doctor. Nelson is also directing Vijay's upcoming action thriller film Beast.
Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the songs for Doctor. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Archana, Yogi Babu, and Milind Soman are also playing pivotal characters in the film. Initially, there were rumors that Doctor would be a direct OTT release but as people have started coming to theaters, the makers have changed the plans.