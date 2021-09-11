  1. Sify.com
  4. 'Doctor' will only release in theatres: Producer Rajesh

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 11th, 2021, 12:13:06hrs
Doctor

In his official statement,  KJR Studios' Rajesh has confirmed that his upcoming film Doctor will release in theaters. 

“From day 1 of Doctor, I was very clear that this movie is a theatrical experience, not for the grandeur or scale, but for the collective experience that the theatre offers for a dark humor film such as this. Unfortunately, COVID 19 changed all our plans & calculations. While I had a ready film in hand and active talks were on with various OTT platforms, bringing Doctor to the big Screen was always my first choice. It was a tough decision to wait it out amidst all the uncertainties and the pressure from fans & the industry. I’m glad things are working out now & we’re bringing Doctor to you in theatres. The film will be a very different experience for the fans & we hope it helps the theatre owners, distributors, and all key stakeholders revive their business too", said Rajesh.


Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing Doctor and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the songs and background score. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Sivakarthikeyan's pair in the film, Vinay, Archana, Yogi Babu and Milind Soman are playing pivotal characters in Doctor.

