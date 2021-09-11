'Doctor' will only release in theatres: Producer Rajesh

In his official statement, KJR Studios' Rajesh has confirmed that his upcoming film Doctor will release in theaters.

“From day 1 of Doctor, I was very clear that this movie is a theatrical experience, not for the grandeur or scale, but for the collective experience that the theatre offers for a dark humor film such as this. Unfortunately, COVID 19 changed all our plans & calculations. While I had a ready film in hand and active talks were on with various OTT platforms, bringing Doctor to the big Screen was always my first choice. It was a tough decision to wait it out amidst all the uncertainties and the pressure from fans & the industry. I’m glad things are working out now & we’re bringing Doctor to you in theatres. The film will be a very different experience for the fans & we hope it helps the theatre owners, distributors, and all key stakeholders revive their business too", said Rajesh.

