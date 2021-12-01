Doctors without borders report 180 cholera cases, 8 deaths in Cameroon

Yaounde, Dec 1 (IANS) At least eight people have died and more than 180 others have been infected in a cholera epidemic that is sweeping across two districts in Cameroon's Southwest region, international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

"The Ekondo Titi Health District has reported over 160 cases of cholera, with 62 patients hospitalised at the Cholera Treatment Unit, 15 patients treated at the Oral Rehydration points, and 5 deaths recorded. The Bakassi Health district has also reported 29 suspected cases with three deaths from October 27 to November 29. The condition is particularly worrying because it means that cholera has spread in the community," Donatien Tshishimbi, MSF Medical Coordinator said in a statement released by MSF on Tuesday.