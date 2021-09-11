Doja Cat reveals Beyonce made her realise she 'can do anything'

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): American rapper Doja Cat, who is all set to host the 2021 MTV VMAs, recently revealed her all-time favourite performance in awards show history, and yes, it involves Beyonce.



As per E! News, the singer also shared the Beyonce moment that made her realise that she "can do anything."

"It feels like it was just yesterday, but when I saw Beyonce, pregnant, doing 'Love On Top,' like, God help me," Doja joked during E! News' Daily Pop recently.

"That was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. You can do anything, you really can do anything, and I feel like Beyonce created that lane," she added.

While Doja takes over the MTV VMAs on Sunday, she also revealed she doesn't mind being compared to the other musicians in attendance.

"People have to be able to connect you to someone and it happens with every big star in the world. You have to accept that, that's just how it is," Doja explained.

And, for all Doja's fans who want to know about her love life, the singer is staying quiet on whether or not she has a significant other at the moment.

"I've been very busy and it's gotten to a point where it's like, yeah, I'm out of the house. I'm gone. I'm doing things," Doja hinted about her quarantine flame.

"As long as you call, text, whatever, you're good. Just be in communication. Things are fine. If you are in love, you're in love. If you're not, you're not. It's going to show," she further said.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

Several celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Twenty One Pilots, and Justin Bieber will perform at the ceremony. (ANI)

