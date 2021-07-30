Dolly Parton's first-ever fragrance launched

The veteran singer made her first foray into fragrance with the debut of Scent from Above, available now exclusively at HSN.com in different forms: a spray, rollerball and body cream, reported Variety.She created the new fragrance in partnership with ScentBeauty. The floral scent features notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, vanilla, sandalwood, musk and patchouli for a unique and versatile blend, all stored in a flashy pink bottle, adorned with a crystal butterfly that showcases the singer's signature glitz.Opening up about it, she said in a statement, "I call my Dolly perfume 'Scent from Above' because it is excellently heavenly. I hope you feel as blessed and as pretty as I do when you wear it."The singer also spoke about the fragrance's launch with People magazine and said, "I wanted it to smell like heaven, kind of soft and cloud-like. That's why we call it Scent from Above! I thought that was a real good name for it."She had strong opinions about what the fragrance should be. "Not one of those perfumes that when you wake up in the middle of the night -- it's too strong, it almost keeps you awake," she said."I like it to smell soft and feminine. But I like it to last too. I like it to be where it's like, 'Ooh, what is that?' I love that. I like it to smell just like something you would want to wear. This one ... you feel like you're laying on a cloud. It smells good," she added.Instead of finding one scent she loves and making it her signature, Parton said she's always been someone who "combines different perfumes."She said, "People used to follow me around all through the years saying, 'What are you wearing? It smells so good.' I said, 'Well, it's a whole lot of different things, so we'll just call it Dolly.'"The singer's earliest memories of fragrance involve her Aunt Estelle, who kept sachet packets in her dresser drawers, and her grandmother's garden that was filled with roses in every colour. "I used to love smelling all the different flowers in the summertime," she recalled.After more than 40 years in the industry, Parton, who famously wakes up at 3:00 am every morning, has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. "I love to get up and work," she said."I think all things are possible...In fact, I just hope I live long enough to do more things. That's the only thing that worries me, that I may run out of time before I see so many of my dreams come true because I wake up with new dreams all the time," she added.The songwriter also released a new single, aptly titled 'Scent From Above', in tandem with her perfume's launch. (ANI)