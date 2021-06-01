Dolly Sohi works out at home with daughter

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Dolly Sohi, who is currently seen in the show "Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby", says that she enjoys working out at home with her daughter Amelia. She says she is not able to go to the gym because of the pandemic and involves her daughter in her workout sessions.

"Regular exercise is the key to relieve stress and it promotes good physical and mental health. Women who juggle between personal and professional responsibilities often fall short of time to pay attention to their fitness. But importance should be given to fitness from an early age itself to live a healthy and longer life. Routine exercises can help you treat health issues and can even avoid them, all you just need to do is take out 20 to 30 minutes a day for yourself. As because of the pandemic, I'm not able to hit the gym or step out for a daily jog or walk, I'm enjoying my bit at home. My daughter adds fun to it," she says.