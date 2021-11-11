'Don' first look is colorful, the next big release of Sivakarthikeyan!

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan's Don was unveiled yesterday on Twitter.
The poster reminds us of the colorful entertainers of Sivakarthikeyan in the past. While the film's heroine Priyanka Arul Mohan is missing in the poster, we could see Cooku With Comali fame Sivaangi, popular anchor Vijay, and comedian Balasaravanan in the poster. Sivakarthikeyan looks super smart and handsome as the college-going youngster.
Produced by Lyca Productions and SK Productions, SJ Suryah plays the antagonist in the film. We also hear that Saranya Ponvannan and Munishkanth are also playing pivotal characters in Don.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this campus romantic comedy and KM Baskaran of Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal fame has cranked the camera.
Don is likely to hit the screens for the Christmas Holidays.