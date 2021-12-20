'Don' to release on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday?

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and Lyca Productions, Cibi, an erstwhile associate of Atlee has directed the film. While the shoot is already over, the makers are currently busy with the post-production works of the film.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming campus romantic comedy Don is likely to release on the actor's birthday (February 17).

Sources say that the initial plan was to release on Valentine's Day weekend but as Siva's birthday is on February 17, they have decided to release it on the same day to make the release even more special.

Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay are playing pivotal characters while Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame plays Siva's pair.

Already, the first single Jalabula Jangu composed by Anirudh Ravichander from the film has become a big hit.