Don't look at celebs and set weight loss goals, says actress Sayyeshaa

The actress, who took to social media to put out a picture of her working out, said that one has to be consistent and determined to lose weight.

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Sayyeshaa has asked people not to set their weight loss goals by looking at celebrities, as each individual has a different body and health condition.

Sayyeshaa, who delivered a beautiful baby girl earlier this year in July, looks fit and lean.

She wrote, "It's never easy to lose weight especially after a delivery. However one has to remain consistent and determined and it's inevitable that you will lose the extra weight. At the end one should not set unreal goals. Every woman is beautiful in her own way.

"Being slim is good because it relieves our organs from visceral fat. Being healthy should be the target. It takes time. Don't just see a celebrity and set your goal. Each individual has a different body and health condition. This picture is just to show that fitness for me is a lifestyle and it makes me happy."

Sayyeshaa's husband actor Arya too is known to be into fitness big time. Arya also is known to give tips to people on fitness and cycling.

