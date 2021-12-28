'Don't Look Up' behind-the-scenes podcast series announced by Netflix

The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on January 7, 2022, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix has announced 'The Last Movie Ever Made', an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay's comedic disaster film 'Don't Look Up'.

Along with a glimpse into the film's production process and an argument regarding the story's parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the Covid pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel.

"In early 2020, Adam McKay set out to make a comedy," reads the podcast's tagline.

"It was meant to make fun of, and point to, the forces stopping us from saving ourselves from climate change. 2020, of course, had other plans. This is what happened when a cast and crew came together to make a disaster comedy, while living through a series of very uncomedic disasters."

After a limited theatrical release that began on December 10, 'Don't Look Up' became available to stream on Netflix on December 24.

The film has been met by a mixed response, though it still seems poised as a formidable contender in this year's awards race, with some calling it "too funny to lose."

In his review of 'Don't Look Up', Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge called the film's tone "grating, even if you don't have to look far to see some version of what he's ranting about in the real world." McKay recently spoke with Variety about the film's multiple endings.

