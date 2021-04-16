Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan sacked for unprofessional behaviour

Industry insiders say that the production house will replace the actor in the sequel to their 2008 hit, Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has reportedly fired Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, due to "unprofessional behaviour".

According to reports, Dharma Productions and all other film businesses of Karan Johar’s has vowed never to work with the Luka Chuppi actor again.

Earlier this year, many media agencies had reported that Kartik's schedule had made Karan upset and they weren't on speaking terms.

Interestingly, the film's shooting began on November 9, 2019 and completed its Punjab schedule as well. The actor also shared a picture of himself with the film’s script.

The film, directed by Collin, is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D'Cunha.



