Dr Parvaiz Koul to head SKIMS. J&K's most prestigious medical institute

The search committee to select the SKIMS Director from amongst 15 applicants included some of the most senior and respected doctors of the country, including AIIMS, New Delhi, Director, Dr Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS Director, Dr M.C. Misra, and PGI, Chandigarh, Director, Dr Surjit Singh.

Jammu, Dec 31 (IANS) Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, a former Professor of Medicine, was on Friday appointed the Director of the prestigious Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

An order issued by J&K's General Administration Department said: "As approved by the Chairman, governing body SKIMS Soura Srinagar (Hon'ble Lt Governor J&K) Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, ex-Professor and Head of Department, General Medicine, SKIMS is hereby appointed as director of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, (SKIMS) Soura Srinagar with effect from 01-01-2022."

Dr Koul is among the few doctors in the country with the highest number of publications in prestigious national and international medical journals.

His over-three-decade-long experience in SKIMS is likely to stand him in good stead to head the most prestigious super-speciality hospital in J&K.

--IANS

sq/vd