Drake delays release of 'Certified Lover Boy' due to recent surgery

The 'One Dance' hitmaker had announced in October, last year that the album will be out in January 2021. However, owing to his current health condition, the rapper took to his Istagram stories on Wednesday to share the news about the album delay."I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he wrote.Along with the announcement regarding the album delay, Drake also assured his fans that he will be sharing his new offering with them later this year. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," the 34-year-old rapper wrote in his Instagram story.Although he did not share any details about his current health condition, Variety reported that Drake underwent a knee surgery in October when he had shared a picture of his knee in a brace.'Certified Lover Boy' will mark Drake's sixth full-length studio album and is also the follow-up album to 'Scorpion' which he had dropped in 2018. (ANI)