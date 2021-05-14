Drake lauds 'God's Plan' scholarship receiver for master's degree

Drake surprised Destiny James with a cheque for $50,000 while he was shooting his "God's plan" video in Miami where she had been studying public health at the University of Miami, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Rapper Drake was overjoyed to know a fan he had awarded a 2018 college scholarship has since graduated with a master's degree.

The money helped her obtain her bachelor's degree in 2019, and she went on to pursue her master's degree. She will soon officially graduate from the public health program.

James shared a photo of her academic achievement on Instagram, and captioned it: "Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it... 4 days until I am officially UNC Alum."

Among followers applauding the news was Drake.

He proudly commented: "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES"

She replied: "THANK YOUUUU!!"

James had also made an appearance in the "God's Plan" promo.

She previously shared how important Drake's scholarship had been for her, after fearing she wouldn't be able to complete her studies following the loss of her father to cancer in her first year of college.

