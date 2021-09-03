Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album out

Toronto, Sep 3 (IANS) Drake's much-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy' was released on Friday.

After a cryptic video last week on ESPN's 'SportsCenter', Drake had confirmed the release date of his long-awaited new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

'Certified Lover Boy' is the Canadian rap star's sixth studio effort and the follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion', which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and on charts around the globe. Later, he was named by the IFPI as the world's best-selling recording artiste of 2018.