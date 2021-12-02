Dress for Success: Tony Kakkar's 'Kurta Pajama' gets over 200 million views

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Tony Kakkar's 'Kurta Pajama' featuring Shehnaaz Gill recently clocked over 200 million views. Presented by Desi Music Factory, 'Kurta Pajama' is a party anthem which has been sung, written and composed by Tony Kakkar.

Commenting on receiving such an overwhelming response to his track, Kakkar said, "I want to thank viewers and listeners for making the song such a big hit. I'm grateful to Shehnaaz Gill for accentuating the song with her star presence. It was a huge high for me to be able to have absolute control over the creation and execution of the song. I'm fortunate to have been associated with Desi Music Factory who have faith in the work I do".