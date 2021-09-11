Drew Barrymore won't lie to her daughters about her past

The 46-year-old actress has been open about her battles with drug and alcohol abuse which she faced after being thrust into the spotlight as a child when she starred in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' in 1982, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Drew Barrymore says she will never lie to her daughters Olive and Frankie about her past, as she wants them to see how far she's come after her battles with drug and alcohol abuse.

She said: "I will never lie to my daughters, and I think it will give me ammunition to say, 'This is why I am this way'. I have come full circle to say being classy, treating people with kindness, trying to embrace who we really are and grow every single day, those are the life lessons I've really come to value."

Barrymore, who has her daughters with former husband Will Kopelman, also said she doesn't have any advice for her younger self, because she knows she "wouldn't have listened" back then.

She doesn't regret any of her past actions, because they all lead her to where she is today.

She told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "Well, first of all, she wouldn't have listened to any advice I gave her. I'm really happy to have those free moments, so I would encourage her to be herself. I've been utterly me for better or for worse, so I would just say keep being you.

"I think I'm relieved that I haven't stayed in the same place. I've grown a lot and I've worked really hard on myself. My 20-year-old self, I'm like, 'I totally embrace you', and my 46-year-old self is who I want to be right now. I don't have one regret. I've just loved every minute that led me to this point."

