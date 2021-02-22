Drishyam 2 to be remade in Telugu, will Kamal act in the Tamil version?

Directly released on Amazon Prime, the Malayalam version is receiving fantastic reviews from the critics and the general audiences alike.

Drishyam 2 is all set to be remade in Telugu with Venkatesh. Rajkumar Sethupathi and Sripriya will be producing the Telugu version and Jeethu Joseph, the director of the first two parts of Drishyam will be helming the remake.

Unlike the Malayalam version, Jeethu Joseph has told The Hindu that the Telugu remake and Tamil version will have a direct theatrical release.

The shoot of the Telugu version will commence by March first week while Jeethu Joseph is yet to begin working on the other language remakes. The biggest question among Tamil fans is will Kamal act in the Tamil remake? Especially after the actor parted ways with Gautami who acted in Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Drishyam.

Jeethu Joseph has also revealed that it took four years for him to complete the script work of Drishyam 2.