'Driving Licence' to be remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

In the Bollywood remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will play the leads.

Driving Licence, written by Sachy and directed by Lal Jr., had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjarammoodu in the lead roles.

Raj Mehta, who directed the hit movie Good Newzz with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, is directing the Bollywood remake.