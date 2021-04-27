Drushyam 2 confirmed for OTT direct release

Malayalam thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ was a smash hit when it directly premiered on Amazon Prime early this year. The Mohanlal-Meena starrer won critical acclaim as well. Venkatesh didn’t take much time to green light for its remake and quickly allotted the dates for the remake which has almost wrapped up the shoot.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, ‘Drushyam 2’, the Telugu version, is now ready for release. However, the makers have now decided not to wait for theatrical release. Like the Malayalam version, it will directly stream on the OTT platform. A decision seems to have already been taken.

An official statement will come out shortly, say our sources.

The Telugu version was filmed in just 40 days. Venkatesh and Meena are the lead pair. Nadiya is returning to play the IPS officer’s role.

