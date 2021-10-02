Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and more to headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has announced the star-studded lineup of their event, and it features some familiar faces. Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and more have been roped in to headline the upcoming music festival.



As per Variety, the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, presented by Capital One will be making stops in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

"What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

"And, for those who can't get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans' living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special," added Sykes.

Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on December 10 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will live stream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com.

In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 15 at 8 pm EST/PST. The CW Network television special will also air again on Christmas Day, December 25 at 8 pm EST/PST.

For the eighth consecutive year, nine cities on the tour, including Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Boston; Philadelphia; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. (ANI)

