Dubbing begins for Dulquer Salmaan's 'Hey Sinamika'!

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari have commenced the dubbing process of their film in Chennai.
Popular choreographer Brindha is making her directorial debut with this new film for which Madhan Karky has penned the story, dialogues, and lyrics.
Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music for the film, Preetha of Vaanam Kottattum fame has cranked the camera.
Hey Sinamika also marks the debut of the popular corporate production house Jio Studios. Besides the Tamil version, Hey Sinamika is also likely to be dubbed in Telugu and Malayalam. We hear that the makers are planning to release the film after April.