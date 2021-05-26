Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki’s next!

Legendary cinematographer P C Sreeram has confirmed that he will be associating with director R Balki’s forthcoming project, which will have Dulqer Salmaan as the hero!
The movie is a psychological thriller. R Balki, who is well known as an ad filmmaker, has directed
movies like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka and PadMan.
Dulquer, who has Kurup ready for release and has completed Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute, has earlier done Kaarwan and The Zoya Factor in Hindi. His last Malayalam release was Varane Avashyamund, which came last year and was a sleeper hit.