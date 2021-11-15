Dulquer Salmaan is in awe of Vijay's effortless dance!

In a recent interview, Malayalam cinema's leading star Dulquer Salmaan has said that he is in awe of Vijay's effortless dance.

"The dance moves in Vaathi Coming is quite long but Vijay sir has pulled it off in ease. I know how difficult it is to dance for such a lengthy choreography. Guess Vijay sir is too good at dancing that he can even pull it off even if you wake him from a deep sleep", said Dulquer Salmaan.