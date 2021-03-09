Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop in 'Salute'

A few days after releasing an untitled poster, Dulquer Salmaan has now unveiled his look and the title of his forthcoming movie, Salute.
Dulquer appears as a cop in the poster of Salute. According to reports, the hero is playing an IPS officer in the movie.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby and Sanjay, Salute is being produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.
Bollywood actress and model Diana Penty is playing the heroine. Manoj K Jayan, Alancier and Binu Pappu are playing important roles.
Aslam K Purayil is the cinematographer. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director.