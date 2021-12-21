Dulquer Salmaan plays a radio jockey in his next!

Malayalam cinema's leading actor Dulquer Salmaan is also equally concentrating in the Tamil film industry that he had earlier delivered two hits O Kadhal Kanmani and Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal.
His recent dubbed released Kurup has also scored a hit in Tamil Nadu. The latest update is that in his upcoming film Hey Sinamika, Dulquer is said to be playing a radio jockey and Aditi plays his pair. While Kajal plays an interesting role, her presence will spice things up in the couple's life.
The film is set in the backdrop of Pondicherry and surrounding locales. Written by Madhan Karky, leading choreographer Brindha has helmed the film.
Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music for the film while Preetha of Vaanam Kottattum fame has cranked the camera.
Jio Studios has bankrolled this romantic comedy.