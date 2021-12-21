Dulquer Salmaan plays a radio jockey in his next!

Malayalam cinema's leading actor Dulquer Salmaan is also equally concentrating in the Tamil film industry that he had earlier delivered two hits O Kadhal Kanmani and Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal.

His recent dubbed released Kurup has also scored a hit in Tamil Nadu. The latest update is that in his upcoming film Hey Sinamika, Dulquer is said to be playing a radio jockey and Aditi plays his pair. While Kajal plays an interesting role, her presence will spice things up in the couple's life.