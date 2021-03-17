Dulquer Salmaan raves about 'Enjoy Enjaami'! 

Dulquer Salmaan has raved about Enjoy Enjaami, the viral independent single sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame and Arivu of Vaathi Raid fame.

"The most epic track and an equally awesome video! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels !! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style, and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar #obsession #enjoyenjami", tweeted Dulquer Salmaan.