Dulquer Salmaan raves about 'Enjoy Enjaami'! 

Dulquer Salmaan has raved about Enjoy Enjaami, the viral independent single sung by Dhee of Rowdy Baby fame and Arivu of Vaathi Raid fame.
"The most epic track and an equally awesome video! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels !! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style, and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar #obsession #enjoyenjami", tweeted Dulquer Salmaan.
Produced by Santhosh Narayanan, the independent single track has crossed 23 million views and trending on YouTube.
Many music listeners across the globe are celebrating the track and lauding both Dhee and Arivu for their catchy yet meaningful track.