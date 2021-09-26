Dulquer Salmaan reacts to the news about cameo roles in Kurup

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran with Dulquer Salmaan in the title role, has been eagerly awaited by the viewers for some time now.
Recently the social media has been widely discussing about some cameo roles in the movie. There were rumours that Prithviraj is doing a cameo in the movie.
Dulquer has now posted a note denying such rumours.
He writes: “It’s encouraging to see the buzz around Kurup and I am really excited to bring the movie to you guys soon. However, there is a lot of fake information going around right now. When the time is right, you will all get to watch the film and witness firsthand who are doing cameos in Kurup. However, right now whatever is being spread is not true and I would sincerely request you to stop propagating this information. It isn’t fair to the fans of our stars to have expectations and for us to disappoint them.”