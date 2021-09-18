Dulquer Salmaan releases first look poster of 'Hanu-Man'

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media on Saturday to unveil the first look poster of actor Teja Sajja's upcoming film 'Hanu-Man'.

Director Prasanth Varma's film is touted to be a unique pan India superhero film.

Revealing the look on his social media accounts, Dulquer wrote: "Here's presenting the first look poster of #Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma. Wishing Teja Sajja and the entire team of the movie all the best."