Dulquer Salmaan releases the poster of his new film

“Just going to park this here!” says Dulquer Salmaan, as he unveils the first look poster of his forthcoming movie, which he is producing besides playing the hero. Rosshan Andrrews is the director. Bobby and Sanjay are the writers.

The title of the movie has not been revealed, but the picture suggests that the hero is playing a cop. A Royal Enfield Bullet, with a Police tag, is shown in the poster.