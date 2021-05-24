Dulquer Salmaan shares the new 'Salute' poster

A new poster of Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews with Dulquer Salmaan as the hero, has been released. Salute has been written by Bobby and Sanjay.

“Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened,” says Dulquer, who is also the producer of the movie under the banner Wayfarer Films.