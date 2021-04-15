Dulquer Salmaan sings in Tamil for 'Hey Sinamika'!

Malayalam cinema's talented actor Dulquer Salmaan had scored his second hit in Tamil last year with Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal . Now, Dulquer is on the verge to complete the works of his new Tamil film Hey Sinamika.

Recently, Dulquer completed the dubbing process of the film. The latest update is that the actor has sung a peppy track composed by Govind Vasantha and penned by Madhan Karky.

"Happy to share Dulquer’s new avatar as a singer in Tamil. He’s brought in his unique energy to the song. We recorded the song in 45mins. He’s a true talent. Govind Vasantha’s magical music and Madan Karky’s beautiful lyrics. Can’t wait for you guys to see this song!", tweeted choreographer Brindha, who is debuting as a director with the romantic comedy.

Replying to Brindha, Dulquer wrote: " "Awww thank you master !! It’s all your faith and trust ! Loved the song and loved singing it ! Love to #govindvasantha for the epic track and #madankarky for the soulful lyrics !".

Dulquer also tweeted: "Sang for the first time in tamizh for our beloved film #HeySinamika !! It’s a super cool track ! Govind’s epic music, Madan sirs soulful lyrics & Brinda masters brilliant direction!Blessed!"

Produced by Jio Studios, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari are playing the lead roles in the film.



